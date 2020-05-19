Transurban records 280% rise in H1 2018 profits, revenues up 22% to $1.6bn
Toll road builder and operator Transurban has published figures for the first half of the 2018 financial year, recording a profit of $331mn which represents an increase of 280% versus H1 of the previous H1 period.
Overall revenues rose by 22% to $1.6bn in the six months ending December 2017 – this is despite a modest increase in traffic of around 1.4%.
Transurban’s main revenues derive from toll roads in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane, and it is a key player in the ongoing development of the $6.7bn West Gate Tunnel project in Melbourne.
RELATED STORIES:
- Transurban reveals massive profit growth as it plans driverless vehicle trial in Melbourne
- Contracts awarded for Melbourne’s $5.5bn West Gate Tunnel Project, opens in 2022
- Read the latest edition of Australia’s Business Chief magazine
In a presentation to investors, the company outlined several key outlook priorities. These include maintaining a strong balance sheet to fund $11bn in pipelined projects, using technology to enhance customer experience and expanding community engagement.
Transurban also has interested in North America, especially in Greater Washington where it is delivering several highway construction projects. It is also eyeing up work in Maryland to build managed lanes on major highways, and exploring possibilities in other US states and Canada.
In Sydney, it is in the running to take a majority stake in the city’s WestConnex project, a huge motorway upgrade that it says will ease congestion and better connect communities.
- Sydney motorway WestConnex to be bought by Transurban for AU$9.26bnCorporate Finance
- Renovation projects will add $44bn to Australia’s construction industry in five yearsCorporate Finance
- New company Wu Yi DORIC to target Australian construction megaprojectsLeadership & Strategy
- Apple unveils plans for flagship store in Melbourne’s Federation SquareDigital Strategy