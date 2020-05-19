Article
Digital Strategy

Apple unveils plans for flagship store in Melbourne’s Federation Square

By Addie Thomes
May 19, 2020
US technology giant Apple has revealed plans for a brand-new store in Federation Square, Melbourne in what it says will be a transformation of the entire precinct.

The creation of Apple Federation Square will mean the demolition of the current building, which has stood for around 15 years, with Apple working in tandem with the Government of Victoria to deliver the project.

Angela Ahrendts, Apple’s Senior Vice President, Retail, said: “We’re thrilled to move forward in the planning process for our new home in Melbourne’s Federation Square and would be honoured to call the world-class galleries and museums of Melbourne our neighbours.”

The whole site will be powered by renewable energy and is set to offer over 200 new Apple positions and several hundred construction jobs.

The store itself is a two-level pavilion design, and Apple is referring to it as its most significant store in the Southern Hemisphere. It will also offer free sessions across photography, music creation, app development, visual arts and more on a daily basis.

Ahrendts added: "Apple Federation Square respects the original vision for the plaza, with a bespoke design concept and extensive landscaping bringing increased opportunities for the community to enjoy this renowned cultural hub.”

Construction on the store is expected to begin in the middle of 2019. It is not yet clear how much Apple is investing into the project.

