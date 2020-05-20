Provenir enables GoBear’s transformative digital finance

Provenir, a risk and data analytics software company, has teamed up with Singapore fintech GoBear to produce a transformative cloud-based platform.

The digital solution, which was developed via a ‘virtual’ collaboration between the two companies as they sought to abide by COVID-19 social-distancing rules, forms part of GoBear’s plan to introduce an empowering, simple and modern banking experience for the APAC region.

The company selected Provenir and its platform as a partner when it demonstrated a committed understanding of the vision shared by GoBear, which will deploy to assess insurance and applications and implement risk processes, all in real-time.

Controlling risk

Praising Provenir’s platform as the missing piece of the puzzle, Nelius Strydom, Chief Product Officer at GoBear, explained that “to fulfil our core mission to improve financial inclusion, we needed to provide a simplified, fast and effortless experience for our users.

“Provenir’s user-friendly solution allows us to be in full control of our risk strategy while powering real-time decision-making for our customers.

“With the speed and flexibility of the Provenir Platform driving our decisions, we will be able to manage and configure business logic or risk policy as the company grows.”

Delivering quality during a pandemic

SEE ALSO:

Power Ledger gives Perth next-gen energy solutions

IBM and Tech Mahindra expand cloud services in India

2020: the year of customer-centric banking

Read the latest issue of Business Chief APAC here

Strydom’s excitement for the collaboration is shared by John Warren, GM of Provenir APAC, who expressed his confidence in the company’s technology and its ability to deliver a world-class experience to customers.

“Despite the constraints of the COVID-19 crisis, huge dedication and versatility have been shown by Provenir and GoBear’s ‘virtual’ teams to deploy the platform on-time 100% remotely. This is a great example of adapting in these challenging times to continue to deliver for our clients.”

Patrick Tan, Regional Account Director, added that the seamless coordinating between teams based in Asia and the UK during the project was a testament to both staff work ethic and modern remote working technology.

Tan considers that Provenir’s value as a partner has been demonstrated and hopes that, as partners, they can successfully deliver their shared vision of sectoral evolution.

“We’re confident that we can help GoBear achieve the agility and scalability it needs to succeed and grow in Asia’s increasingly competitive financial services landscape.”

For more information on business topics in APAC, please take a look at the latest edition of Business Chief APAC

Follow Business Chief on LinkedIn and Twitter