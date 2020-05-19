Article
Corporate Finance

Optimism In Iron Ore Slump: Vale SA Looking For Jump In Price Next Year

By We Photo Booth You
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

When iron ore hit a five-year low, the mining industry knew it was bad. Now, the price of the commodity is under that five-year low, hovering around $US68 on Wednesday.  This is the lowest price since July of 2009.

China’s manufacturing industry drove the high price of iron ore in the last few years but as the country’s economic growth slows, the price of iron ore plummets. The price has decreased steadily since March of this year, to the tune of a 49 percent slump. As output of iron ore, used to make steel, increases, demand decreased.

Citigroup, commenting on the situation, believes that the raw material may lose even more value and fall to under $US60 a tonne. But Vale SA, the world’s biggest iron ore producer, has hope that this will not be the case.

In a bold prediction Vale has said that the commodity will rally by at leat 24 percent in 2015, to potentially an average range of $85 to $90. The company credits this to mines with high costs shuttering up and Asian infrastructure demand improving.

“There was a lot of volatility in prices this year and the market is undershooting at the moment and this will bring about a correction,” Murilo Ferreira, Vale chief executive shared. “This correction will come through the closure of many inefficient miners of high cost and poor quality iron ore.”

This sense of optimism is pervasive through the major iron ore producers like Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton—companies that have expanded their output, betting that their increase will offset dropping prices and eventually force less competitive mines to close.

Information sourced from Financial Review.

Iron orefinancemining
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy