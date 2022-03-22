Top 10 most dynamic venture capital firms in Southeast Asia

Southeast Asia is fast becoming a strong market for venture capital and private equity investments, spurred by a recovery in risk appetites, improved exit outlook, and growing opportunities as digitisation rolls out.

And the proof is in the pudding. Southeast Asian startups raised a record US$25.7bn in funding in 2021, more than double the previous year. And Southeast Asia welcomed 25 new unicorns in 2021 among them a number of exits, including Singapore-based super app Grab, which raised US$5.4bn via its IPO in December, marking the fourth biggest exit in Asia last year; and Indonesian Bukalapak which listed in August 2021. Gojek and Tokopedia, which merged in May 2021 to form GoTo now plan to exit this year.

Venture capitalists investing in the region point to its rising internet economy and potential amid digitalisation driven by the pandemic, not to mention that Southeast Asia is predicted to become the fourth-largest economy worldwide by 2030.

According to a Google, Temasek and Bain report, the region’s internet economy grew to US$105bn in 2020, up from US$32bn in 2015. Such digital adoption is leading consumers to develop new habits and as a result is seeing increased interest from investors looking to fund startups aimed at digitising antiquated processes, especially in health, retail and finance.

The number of businesses and seed investments has increased in part thanks to government subsidies, incubators, accelerators and a rising pool of angel investors. Take Singapore – the government provides 70% of funding to emerging tech startups seeking an initial investment round of US$250,000.

Healthtech, ecommerce and fintech are picking up in 2022, with ecommerce startups particularly attractive to investors, along with fintech, given the opportunities within the SME market.

Walter Wriston, former chairman and CEO of Citbank says that the appetite is directly associated with the exciting tech landscape blossoming in Southeast Asia and that investors with a desire to diversify away from China and India are increasingly finding safe havens in the broader ASEAN region, supported by attractive sociodemographic as well as government regimes welcoming outside capital to help build both tangible and intangible infrastructures.

“Venture capital is penetrating these nascent markets, funding growth opportunities in Southeast Asia’s vast technology ecosystem,” says Wriston. “In this insight, we’ll explore investing in Southeast Asia in greater detail, first by defining the market, investment opportunities, and lastly, the risks associated with the space.”

Family offices are also increasingly visible in VC in the region. For instance, Singapore's JL Family Office set up a PEVC (private equity venture capital) division in September 2020, Odyssey Venture Holdings, that invests in Singapore and US early-stage funds.

Here, we round up the leading and most active VC investors in Southeast Asian startups.