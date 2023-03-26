Top 10 fastest growing companies in Asia-Pacific

It’s no secret that Asia is set to be the main driver of global growth in 2023, with the region home to some of the fastest-growing economies in the world.

According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, for the APAC region, the growth is forecast to contribute 58% of the total increase in world GDP in the decade – 2021 to 2031.

This is led largely by a gradual economic rebound in mainland China, the world’s second-largest economy, due to the easing of pandemic restrictions. GDP growth in China is forecast to rebound from 3.0% in 2022 to 5.2% in 2023, as domestic demand is boosted, according to S&P, and this is likely to be a big driver for Asia’s overall growth, with a strong boom in trade, exports, and growth in neighbouring countries.

India’s economic growth is higher still, at 6.9% in the 2023 fiscal year, the World Bank has forecast, marking the fastest GDP growth of the major economies, as the country looks to position itself as a global tech and manufacturing hub.

Southeast Asia, which is home to 680 million people, 50% more than the EU and more than twice as many as the US, is also seeing rapid development amid an increasingly affluent and educated population and with an increasingly skilled workforce.

This is backed up by the just released fifth annual Financial Times’ ranking of 500 high-growth companies in Asia Pacific, which lists companies across 13 APAC territories that generated revenue of at least US$1m in 2021.

While the list is dominated by tech companies, at 26.4%, and oil and gas business lead the rankings, there is now a much wider range of industries where revenues are rising fast, including hospitality, healthcare, waste management and real estate.

Japan has the most fast-growing companies, with 136, followed by South Korea at 78, Singapore at 75, and India with 73.

We list the top 10 and drill down to find out why they are growing so fast.

1

Rex International Holding

Singapore

Energy & Utilities

Growth rate (CAGR): 630.2%

Revenue: US$158.44