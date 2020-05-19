Article
Corporate Finance

Optimism up 55% in Australian mining industry

By Thierry Boudan
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

According to the Mining Business Outlook Report released by Newport Consulting, looking at the performance expectations of the Australian mining industry for the period 2017-2018, optimism amongst industry leaders is up 55% since 2015.

These positive attitudes are set to be reflected in increased expenditure this year, with 42% of firms expected to increase spending throughout the period 2017-2018, up from 23% in 2016.

See also:

Additionally, the survey has found that a greater proportion of overall spending will be dedicated to emerging technologies such as big data and automation throughout the coming year, with 21% of respondents predicting that automated systems will become a significant industry influencer during 2018.

However, Newport Consulting’s Managing Director David Hand states that the industry could face a growing skills gap with the increased use of technology.

“We spoke to many companies of all sizes that voiced concern over a widening skills gap, giving way to a pressing need to upskill and re-train the workforce. Miners must be able to meet the new digital demands of Australia’s mining future,” he said.

“Rio Tinto is a prime example of a company leading the field in this area, having recently partnered with the WA Government and TAFE Australia to provide vocational training in robotics for mining workers. The government should follow Rio Tinto’s lead to close this growing skills gap, which is occurring because of technology disruption.”

The report has run each year since 2010, serving as an independent performance checker for the Australian mining industry.

miningRio TintoAutomationnewport consulting
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy