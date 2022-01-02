Most popular

Office culture: Millennials demand employer transparency
Myer appoints John King as CEO: Ex-House of Fraser boss to take on Amazon
Myer appoints John King as CEO: Ex-House of Fraser boss to take on Amazon
Addie Thomes
Jan 02, 2022

Office culture: Millennials demand employer transparency
Global expenses app ExpenseOnDemand survey says 64% of millennials want employers to be transparent in the wake of move to remote and hybrid working

 ExpenseOnDemand, a global expenses app, says new data highlights two-thirds (64%) of millennials believe complete transparency is the most desirable trait from employers. 

The results come as employees continue to work remotely due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, making millions detached from the organisation due to the removal of office culture and increasing the importance of complete transparency.

After transparency, employees look for organisations that enable hybrid working with technology solutions to automate processes – allowing workers to be more productive. For many, the hybrid model has meant working longer hours and employees want to work for organisations that allow them to focus on their core role without being burdened with tasks that can easily be automated.

Automating business processes is vital to increasing productivity as using the right tech solutions will free up employees time to focus on their primary roles.

Employers should be transparent to attract talent

“Attracting the best talent is critical for businesses and this survey shows how employee priorities have changed,” says Sunil Nigam, Founder at ExpenseOnDemand. 

“Employees want transparency and automation so they can work seamlessly anywhere, and they expect their employers to have adopted the best tech solutions so they can focus on their core role.”

ExpenseOnDemand integrates and transfers data between Xero/Sage and QuickBooks ensuring the app remains a leading solution for businesses around the globe. The company was established in 2003 and has offices in the UK, Australia, India, and Singapore.

 

