5 work-culture shifts to help address burnout

Align employee's motivations and expectations

As seen in a 2021 Gallup poll, there were more negative feelings recorded as compared to previous years and, while a common remedy would be to reduce the workload, we identified a misalignment in employees' motivations and expectations as the root cause of burnout.

One result derived from the study is that employee benefits do not satisfactorily address burnout. Instead, it is imperative that business leaders give a meaningful purpose to employees at work and demonstrate that what they are doing contributes to the said purpose, while constantly nipping issues such as burnout and demotivation in the bud.

Throw conventional wisdom out the window

Another result from the study is that the age-old adage of 'get a degree and work hard to be successful' no longer bears certainty nor does it guarantee success.

For example, the Distribution of Career Stages by Age Group study focuses on employees' progression through these five career stages that most people go through during their adult years, namely (1) Exploration, (2) Establishment, (3) Mid-Career, (4) Late Career and (5) Stepping back, have been drastically changed before and after the pandemic.

Traditionally, it is expected that the employees' Career Stages follow a linear and coherent development corresponding to their age groups, where one would be focused more on Exploration in their early 20s, followed by Establishment by their 40s, and Stepping Back in their 60s and above.

However, in the study, Dr Yap found that there has been a shift in respondents' attitudes post-COVID-19 and that the traditional view of the Career Stages no longer applies. For example, one could be in the Exploring stage in their 40s or even in their 60s through mid-career switches, taking up new roles, or venturing into new domains. This was particularly evident in the 'Great Resignation' during the pandemic, where a shift in people's priorities resulted in a mass exodus of employees leaving their positions and occupations.

Changed work arrangements

The shift to hybrid work arrangements brought on by the pandemic has had a significant impact on work expectations, creating difficulties for both employees and employers. Some employees see this as an advantage, while others don't.

Dr Yap acknowledges the challenges faced by managers and supervisors, many of whom are not familiar with measuring productivity in a remote setting. However, he believes that those who approach the situation with a positive attitude, confidence in themselves, and a willingness to adapt will be successful in navigating the uncertain VUCA world.

Upskill, upskill, upskill

‘A student for life’. Having completed his undergraduate studies, he pursued his postgraduate education followed by a master's degree, and eventually doctoral studies. In between, he pursued a part-time certification in biblical studies. He continues to upgrade himself through short professional courses on specific content matters regularly, plays sports, enjoys personal hobbies such as songwriting/singing and tries out new adventures.

With the rapid and further enablement of technology, demand for skills across industries will shift and skills gaps will widen even further. Moreover, the types of skills needed for the jobs of tomorrow will be significantly different and even more specialised, with critical-thinking, problem-solving and self-management abilities (for example, active learning, resilience, stress tolerance, and flexibility) gaining prominence.

Change continues to change in the VUCA World

Former Prime Minister of Singapore, Mr. Lee Kuan Yew, once said, "Change is the very essence of life. The moment we cease to change, to be able to adapt, to adjust, to respond effectively to new situations, then we have begun to die."

Future work and work culture are all about embracing change as companies try to keep up with the rapid technological changes expedited by the pandemic. Companies must determine which work culture changes are good and should be preserved, while those that are counterproductive must be managed, controlled, and retired.

There is no ideal solution. It is crucial to weigh the pros and cons, make compromises and take action.