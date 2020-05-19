Article
Corporate Finance

KKR and Affinity Partners abandon deal to buy Vocus

By Addie Thomes
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Vocus Communications, one of Australia’s largest telcos, has failed to agree terms with investors who had been set to buy the company for somewhere in the region of AU$2.2bn.

America’s Kohlberg Kravis Roberts (KKR) and Asian investment giant Affinity Partners both agreed to pull out of the deal after failing to agree terms with Vocus’s board.

The two companies had tabled an offer of $3.50 per share, but talks appeared to have broken down somewhere in the diligence process.

RELATED STORIES:

The revelation prompted a significant drop in Vocus share prices, which closed around 16.5% down on Friday.

Vocus Chairman David Spence said: “The process with the bidders has now concluded and the board is looking forward to working with management to deliver improved returns for shareholders over the medium- and long-term future.”

The company is forecasting revenues of between $1.9bn and $2.0bn for the year-long period ending in June 2018, with results for the past financial year to be published this week.

Vocus CommunicationsMergers and acquisitionsKohlberg Kravis Roberts Affinity Partners
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy