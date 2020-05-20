Article
Technology

Zuuse completes acquisition of cloud management firm FM Innovations

By Sarah Smith
May 20, 2020
Zuuse, a leading global software provider for the construction and building operations sector, has announced the acquisition of FM Innovations (FMI), a Melbourne-based cloud facilities and property management (FM) software provider

The acquisition is aimed at strengthening Zuuse’s FM software capabilities and offering, with FM Innovations’ cloud-based solution expanding Zuuse’s building operations ability, particularly in the retail and education sectors.

"The acquisition of FMI will consolidate our position as an industry leader in cloud FM software, providing the market and our customers with a deeper solution offering,” said Jason Lilienstein, CEO of Zuuse, in the firm’s press release.

“It also reinforces our presence as a leading disruptor in digitising the construction and building operations sectors."

Kristiana Greenwood, Director of FMI, added:

"As a forward thinking software provider in the sector, Zuuse is the logical long term home for FMI. We can now provide our customers with an unparalleled FM software offering, particularly focussed on the health, education, aged care and retail sectors."

The statement said that, as a result of the acquisition, Greenwood will be joining the Zuuse board as a non-Executive Director.

FMI software is currently used by over 50 blue-chip companies across Australia, managaing 21,000 sites.

