Fuji Oil set to acquire Blommer Chocolate

Japanese plant-based food manufacturer Fuji Oil is set to acquire American cocoa and chocolate firm Blommer Chocolate for an undisclosed amount

Bloomberg reported in August that Blommer’s owners were eyeing a sale that would value the company at about US$500mn, and stated in October that top contenders for the acquisition were Fuji Oil and Singapore-based Olam International.

In a statement announcing the deal, Blommer said the sale included the entirety of its business entities, comprising its four manufacturing facilities in North America and one in Shanghai.

“This is a landmark event in the proud history of Blommer Chocolate Company and begins an exciting new chapter as we look forward to joining a highly respected global leader in Fuji Oil,” said CEO Peter Blommer in the company’s press release.

“Our companies share common values and a deep commitment to product quality, innovation and customer service. With our combined expertise in chocolate and fats and oils, both rooted in product and process innovation, we have the opportunity to create a broad global footprint from which to serve our customers and drive growth.”

Peter Blommer will continue to lead the company following completion of the acquisition in 30 to 60 days.

President and CEO of Fuji Oil added:

“In our industrial chocolate business we are a leader in Asia and have expanded our presence in Europe and South America.

“By partnering with Blommer we are convinced that the combination of our knowhow and operations in our respective regions will provide significant opportunities and choices for our customers.”