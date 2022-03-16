Exchange-traded funds could be next big leap in Asia – PwC

While exchange-traded funds have proven to be competitive investment products, with global ETF assets under management forecast to double to US$18 trillion by 2026, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to lag behind North America and Europe, according to new growth forecasts from PwC.

But there are fundamental ways in which fund managers can boost adoption of ETFs in the APAC region specifically, says PwC Hong Kong.

Asia-Pacific lags US and Europe on ETF growth potential

Since their introduction in the 1990s, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have evolved from a niche investment option to become one of the most popular, competitive, disruptive and widely discussed product innovations in the asset and wealth management (AWM) industry.

Proven to be competitive investment products, with low-cost structures and performance that sometimes outstrips actively traded funds, ETFs have shown great resilience and growth potential over the last five years, and despite the market challenges, have emerged from the pandemic stronger than ever – strengthened by a surge in fund inflows, new entrants and product innovation.

Global ETF AuM almost tripled from US$3.4 trillion in 2016 to more than US$10 trillion in November 2021, and according to PwC, is expected to double to US$18 trillion by 2026.

Despite this, two-thirds of global executives surveyed by PwC expect total AuM in Asia-Pacific to reach just US$2-2.5 trillion out of this global total of at least US$18 trillion, according to growth forecasts in PwC’s report ETFs 2026: The Next Big Leap – a survey of 60 global executives, which together account for more than 80% of global EFT assets.

So, how can the APAC region accelerate growth of its ETF market? How can fund managers boost adoption of EFTs? PwC Hong Kong analysis has identified a range of factors that are acting as drivers or brakes for the growth of ETFs in Asia-Pacific – from reimagining distribution to focusing on ESG and providing education.