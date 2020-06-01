BITE and Apex partner on asset management in Asia

Detailed in a recent press release, BITE and Apex Group have partnered to explore and develop new asset management solutions in the Asian market.

BITE, based in Hong Kong, is a fintech specialising in providing asset funds to high net-worth investors in small, manageable quantities. With a simple online platform, the company endeavours to make alternative asset management as easy as possible.

The company’s project was established in response to the demands of investors who are often ‘under-allocated’ despite exceptional performance history.

Apex: providing a unique opportunity

Apex’s collaboration with BITE is likely to open up distinct advantages to the Asian investor market by facilitating the beginning of USD Alternatives investment portfolios.

Headquartered in Bermuda, Apex has garnered a reputation for its single-source solution designed to cover a full range of services for asset managers, markets and other clients. It currently maintains 45 offices worldwide and has a staff count of 3,500.

"The opportunity to partner with BITE comes at an ideal time for Apex as we focus our APAC strategy on addressing this underserved space and market opportunity,” said Peter Hughes, Founder and CEO.

“The combination of our fund, financial and corporate services and longstanding presence in the region, enables us to provide a technology-enabled distribution platform to build Asia's premium online alternatives investment platform for high net worth investors.”

William Rudebeck, Founder and CEO of BITE, expressed a similarly excited outlook and hoped that the partnership would enable a significant positive impact on the Asian investment market.

"We are hugely excited by the partnership with the Apex and the ability to leverage their institutional global reach to bring BITE's technology-driven access to outstanding alternative investment opportunities.

"There are many financial 'supermarkets' for high net worth individuals in Asia, but no truly dedicated, trusted, online source of premium alternative investments, and yet, given the performance of some alternative investments, we see huge demand for such a platform."

