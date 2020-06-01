Article
Corporate Finance

BITE and Apex partner on asset management in Asia

By William Girling
June 01, 2020
undefined mins
Detailed in a recent press release, BITE and Apex Group have partnered to explore and develop new asset management solutions in the Asian market. BITE...

Detailed in a recent press release, BITE and Apex Group have partnered to explore and develop new asset management solutions in the Asian market.

BITE, based in Hong Kong, is a fintech specialising in providing asset funds to high net-worth investors in small, manageable quantities. With a simple online platform, the company endeavours to make alternative asset management as easy as possible.

The company’s project was established in response to the demands of investors who are often ‘under-allocated’ despite exceptional performance history. 

Apex: providing a unique opportunity

Apex’s collaboration with BITE is likely to open up distinct advantages to the Asian investor market by facilitating the beginning of USD Alternatives investment portfolios. 

Headquartered in Bermuda, Apex has garnered a reputation for its single-source solution designed to cover a full range of services for asset managers, markets and other clients. It currently maintains 45 offices worldwide and has a staff count of 3,500.

SEE ALSO:

"The opportunity to partner with BITE comes at an ideal time for Apex as we focus our APAC strategy on addressing this underserved space and market opportunity,” said Peter Hughes, Founder and CEO.

“The combination of our fund, financial and corporate services and longstanding presence in the region, enables us to provide a technology-enabled distribution platform to build Asia's premium online alternatives investment platform for high net worth investors.”

William Rudebeck, Founder and CEO of BITE, expressed a similarly excited outlook and hoped that the partnership would enable a significant positive impact on the Asian investment market.

"We are hugely excited by the partnership with the Apex and the ability to leverage their institutional global reach to bring BITE's technology-driven access to outstanding alternative investment opportunities.

"There are many financial 'supermarkets' for high net worth individuals in Asia, but no truly dedicated, trusted, online source of premium alternative investments, and yet, given the performance of some alternative investments, we see huge demand for such a platform."

For more information on business topics in APAC, please take a look at the latest edition of Business Chief APAC

Follow Business Chief on LinkedIn and Twitter

AsiaBITEApex Group
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy