Article
Corporate Finance

BHP Billiton to Expand Iron Ore Operations in Pilbara

By We Photo Booth You
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

CEO Andrew Mackenzie realises that the price of iron ore is not going to get above $100 a tonne in the near future. Still, right after the announcement of the demerger of non-core assets, BHP Billiton is planning on spending an extra $3.5 billion to expand their iron ore mines and increase production in the Pilbara region.

Although this doesn’t seem like a safe move because of iron ore prices hovering at a 5-year low, it’s still worth it for BHP Billiton. The company has a low operating cost with iron ore – approximately $40 a tonne. There’s still plenty of profit in it for BHP Billiton, as prices would have to fall far lower before expansion would not be worth it.

“We would say it is quite unlikely that we would see prices north of $US100 a tonne, so our forecasts are obviously based on something below that,” Mackenzie told British media when asked if there might be a price floor around current price levels.

The demand continues to fall in part because Chinese steel mills have been downsizing their iron ore inventory as the price of steel also declines, in part because of uncertain demand and the continued expanded production from the major iron ore producers in Australia.

Still, BHP Billiton is looking to increase the annual capacity of its Pilbara iron ore mines and ports to 290 million tonnes a year, up from the previous target of 270 million tonnes a year. This expansion is on top of the plans to boost output to 225 million tonnes a year.

Iron ore prices fell to $90.10 on Friday. According to analysts for Macquarie and reported by Mining Global, a continued lack of buying for the precious metal was possible.

Information sourced from The Australian.

BHP BillitonPilbaraAndrew MackenzieIron ore
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy