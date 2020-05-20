Downer lands Rio Tinto rail renewal services supplier contract

Integrated services provider Downer has announced that it has been named Rio Tinto’s preferred supplier for rail renewal services over the next five years

The contract will see Downer building on the work it has done with Rio Tinto Iron Ore thus far, which has included track construction and tyre management, according Downer’s press release.

Downer’s contract also has a five-year extension option.

“Our values very strongly align to Rio’s values when it comes to safety, delivery, thought leadership and relationships – this includes how we build and grow relationships and partnerships with local suppliers, contractors and the local community,” said Mark Mackay, Executive General Manager of Infrastructure Projects at Downer.

“For example, this new work will see us set a target of 35 per cent local content, including partnerships with local business to develop a Pilbara rail workshop facility as well as the delivery of rail training to improve the skills and capability of local suppliers.”

Matt Baartz, General Manager of Rail Maintenance at Rio Tinto Iron Ore, added: “Downer has a strong safety record and has performed well over a sustained period of time working across Rio Tinto.”

Baartz also confirmed that Downer is Rio Tinto Iron Ore’s preferred supplier for inland renewals.

Rio Tinto recently completed the deployment of its autonomous train network in Pilbara, Western Australia, which operates with AutoHaul technology.