APN to be acquired by JCDecaux in $1.12bn deal

By Thierry Boudan
May 19, 2020
Australian billboard company APN Outdoor Group has revealed that it has agreed to be acquired by JCDecaux, the world’s largest outdoor advertising company, in a deal valued at AUD$1.12bn.

The transaction will see JCDecaux paying AUD$6.70 for each APN share in an all cash deal, representing a 34% premium compared to APN’s six-month unaffected share price.

The deal will give JCDecaux a significantly greater foothold within the Australian outdoor advertising market that is estimated to be worth approximately $660mn annually.

“This acquisition is a significant milestone in JCDecaux’s history in Australia, which is the seventh largest advertising market worldwide, where we have been growing organically since 2000,” said Jean-François Decaux, Co-Chief Executive Officer of JCDecaux.

The deal has been confirmed after APN scrapped its own bid for Adshel, valued at approximately $424bn, that was a condition of JCDecaux’s own offer.

“Through this acquisition, JCDecaux will be attractively positioned to provide a compelling proposition to compete more effectively in the Australian media market where Out of Home accounts for 6% of advertising spend, of which almost 50% is digital,” Decaux continued.

The two companies expect that the transaction will be completed by the end of 2018.

advertisingMergers & AcquisitionsAPNJCDecaux
