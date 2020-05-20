dataxu to provide SK Broadband with addressable TV capabilities

American software company dataxu, which has Asian offices in Singapore and India, has announced a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Korean telecoms firm SK Broadband to provide the network with addressable television capabilities

Addressable TV enables tailored advertising at a household level, meaning that two separate TV sets could be showing the same channel and programming but with marketing specific to the demographic of the people watching on either set.

The technology is expected to revolutionise the way in which advertising companies plan and executive their strategies by enabling targeted, real-time marketing relevant to very specific audiences.

As part of the MOU, dataxu will develop further addressable TV products through its partnership with SK Broadband for both the Korean market and for others across Asia.

Its TotalTV product is a pioneering offering that enables advertisers and media distributors to maximise the monetisation of their audiences at an individual level, boosting the yield of advertising campaigns whilst reducing the load for viewers accustomed to marketing aimed at a general audience.

"It's a highly competitive market, and at SK, we're constantly identifying and implementing the ideas and technologies that help us deliver the best possible experience for viewers and advertisers," said Shane Park, SVP of Advertising at SK Stoa, in dataxu’s statement.

"The demand for Addressable TV is accelerating across Asia and our partnership with dataxu ideally positions us to maximize the opportunities this dynamic and growing area presents."

James Sampson, VP and GM of dataxu’s APAC operations, added:

"The future of TV is here, and we're thrilled to partner with a leader like SK Broadband in defining what that future looks like here in Asia, and around the world.

“Advertisers today are seeking high-quality TV inventory at scale with the 1:1 reach and analytics of digital media. Together with SK Broadband, we're delivering on that promise.”