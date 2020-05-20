Article
Corporate Finance

Alipay bridges language gap for Chinese tourists in Australia

By Sarah Smith
May 20, 2020
undefined mins

ANT Financial’s Alipay has partnered with Australian food and travel platform HarkHark to bring free mobile translation for Chinese consumers in Australian restaurants, as reported on the English China News Service (ECNS) website (ECNS).

Alipay’s payment solution is an increasingly popular method for merchants in the ANZ market to draw Chinese tourists, offering a straightforward and seamless payment option.

According to ECNS, the Alipay-HarkHark joint solution will enable Chinese customers to translate menus by scanning a QR code and subsequently order and pay through the app.

The collaborative effort currently has 500 restaurants involved in the initiative, with those establishments setting the stage for a targeted 2,000 members.

SEE ALSO:

"Chinese tourism is an essential contributor to Australia's thriving hospitality sector," said George Lawson, Alipay ANZ’s Country Manager, ECNS reports.

"And we are committed to helping merchants tailor their offer to meet the needs and expectations of this key market through our new mobile ordering and translation service, and our other mobile payments, lifestyle and marketing tools.

"Anyone who has traveled to a country with an unfamiliar language knows the challenge of trying to read a menu or communicate with restaurant staff.

"This is no different for many Chinese guests in Australia. This initiative will enable Chinese guests to more effectively interact with Australian restaurants and thereby create a better overall customer experience.”

tourismFintechAliPayAnt Financial
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy