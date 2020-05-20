Wipro opens Melbourne cybersecurity defence centre

As cyber attacks are becoming ever more sophisticated, new approaches to cybersecurity are evolving to combat them.

A report authored by Wipro earlier in the year highlighted the increasing challenges faced by the organisations surveyed. Some of the standout findings included the fact that 39% of those organisations have a dedicated cyber insurance policy in place, up 12% from the previous year. 90% have a security budget exceeding 8% of the total IT budget, demonstrating the increasing importance placed on cybersecurity. It’s a necessary investment, considering that on the other side of the coin, the year saw a 164% increase in the number of records exposed.

It’s a state of affairs that has led the Indian information technology and consulting business Wipro to announce the opening of the NextGen Cyber Defence Centre (CDC) in Melbourne, Australia, and its intention to open further sites in Australian cities.

Manoj Nagpaul, Wipro’s Senior Vice President, Head Asia Pacific, and Japan said: “We will offer our customers in the Australian market the ability to leverage our global experience, technical expertise and strategic cyber investments to secure their digital operations. Our CDC will be equipped with state-of-the-art technology enabled infrastructure with continuous security monitoring, a large pool of experienced security professionals and a global delivery model to achieve and scale highly secure integrated platforms.”

The aim is to fortify the digital defences of companies across a number of different industries, including frequent targets of cyber attack such as governmental organisations.

Raja Ukil, Senior Vice President & Global Head, Cybersecurity and Risk Services at the company, said: “The launch of the centre in Melbourne showcases Wipro’s commitment to leverage local talent and specialized expertise to cater to the cyber security needs of the region. The Cyber Defence Centre will enable customers to implement or expand capacities of their in-house services related to vulnerability management, threat intelligence, threat detection and incident response.”