APAC CISOs in demand but lagging in global salary comparison

The role of the CISO is changing. As reported by a Business Chief-backed report, we are entering a Golden Age of the Chief Information Security Officer.

This research is backed up by the 2023 Global Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) Survey, released by Heidrick & Struggles.

That research says organisations and leaders must recognise the role of the CISO and prepare for the future.

Some three-quarters (76%) of CISOs said they were very or entirely open to switching companies in the next three years.

“The increasing importance of cybersecurity in today's landscape is creating a significant shift in the role of the CISO as organisations face heightened professional and personal risk,” said Matt Aiello, Partner at Heidrick & Struggles.

“The most advanced companies are taking measures to eliminate risk within the CISO role, while strengthening their overall cyber program through robust succession planning, severance protections, D&O policies, and including cyber expertise on boards.”

Cybersecurity is an ever-changing beast, and organisations, and their CISOs, are struggling to keep up – especially with the rise of artificial intelligence (AI).

In the survey, 46% of CISOs said AI and machine learning (ML) were the most significant concerns, followed by geopolitical risks (33%) and cyberattacks (19%). More than half said they believe the most significant cyber risks today will be different in five years' time.

The pressure on CISOs is mounting. A worrying 71% of respondents said stress was their most significant personal risk, up from 59% in 2022.

With companies facing a talent crisis when it comes to cyber security, business leaders need to think long and hard about how they are treating their cyber staff.