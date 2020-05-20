WeChat users can now book their own private jet, courtesy of VistaJet

WeChat users can now book their own private jet, as part of a new partnership with global private airline VistaJet.

The first international private jet company that lets clients book flights using the popular app, VistaJet is hoping that its new platform will be more convenient than direct ownership for affluent Chinese .

“For Chinese customers who require guaranteed aircraft availability 365 days a year, WeChat could genuinely become an alternative to ownership — merely instant message our team, and we’ll organise the rest, to your own specific taste.” Vista Jet founder and chairman Thomas Flohr said in a statement.

VistaJet has greatly expanded its business China lately. The number of clients based there now makes up as much as 17 percent of its global customer base. This quarter, compared with last year’s, has seen a doubling in sales of flight hours.

“Launching a WeChat service is a huge opportunity to allow people to talk to our team — anytime, anywhere — and enable us to provide Chinese customers with the best experience in the industry,” Flour said.

With an ever growing army of millionaires, China is a lucrative market for operators such as VistaJet. Since the number of private jets in China is still lagging far behind America and much of the world, there is much scope for these companies to clock up ever more impressive sales. Difficulties regarding ease of doing business and regulation abound, though.

According to South China Morning Post: “The adoption of WeChat in a global aviation business has once again proved the importance of China’s mobile messaging app for luxury brands doing business with Chinese consumers. VistaJet’s WeChat strategy in China also starkly contrasts private jet booking habits in the West, where clients typically book flights via email, the phone, and online.”

