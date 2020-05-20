Article
Technology

Tencent and JD.com lead $863mn investment in online retailer Vipshop

May 20, 2020
undefined mins

Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings Ltd is leasing an $863mn investment in online apparel platform Vipshop Holdings Ltd. It is joined in the investment by e-commerce company JD.com.

Tencent will pay $604mn for a 7% stake, while JD will up its current 2.5% stake to 5.5% with an investment of $259mn.

Tencent’s president Martin Lau said that the deal would bring Vipshop Tencent’s “audiences, marketing solutions and payment support”.

See also:

Tencent valued at over $500bn

China’s National AI Team: Baidu, Tencent, Alibaba and iFlyTek

Tencent’s China Literature issues biggest-ever Hong Kong tech IPO

JD’s Chief Executive Richard Lui said that the move would help “expand the breadth and reach of our fashion business”.

Tencent will use its WeChat messenger service and online payment systems to drive demand for its new push into retail, where it intends to rival Alibaba. WeChat currently has just under a billion users and Tencent as a whole is the most valuable company in Asia with a market capitalisation of $473mn.

So far Alibaba have been competing for business in areas like bike-sharing, food delivery and gaming. Alibaba is now focussing on adding to its offline offerings, having invested around $10bn in brick-and-mortar businesses while Tencent recently invested $636mn in a 5% stake in supermarket company Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd.

JD.comAlibabaWeChatWePay
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy