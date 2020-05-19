Article
Technology

Tablets to Overtake Notebooks by 2016

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

The computer market is expected to flatten out by 2016 as consumer demand for the slimmer tablet overtakes the personal computer, a survey has found.

Research firm NPD Group, who coordinated the survey, said overall mobile PC shipments will grow from 347 million this year to more than 809 million by 2017.

Notebook PC shipments are slated to increase from 208 million to 393 million within the same time period, but tablets will likely grow from 121 million to 416 million, the Daily Telegraph reported. The tablet’s growth will be primarily fueled by Apple, who encompasses a comfortable 62.8 per cent of the tablet market share.

SEE RELATED STORIES FROM THE WDM RETAIL CONTENT NETWORK:

Click here to read the latest issue of  Business Review Australia

Samsung, the second largest market share owner, follows with a measly 7.5 per cent.

The North American, Western European and Japanese markets have accounted for 66 per cent of tablet shipments this year – a figure that NPD said they expect to remain within that range over the next few years.

"Consumer preference for mobile computing devices is shifting from notebook to tablet PCs, particularly in mature markets," said Richard Shim, analyst at NPD, to the Daily Telegraph.

"While the lines between tablet and notebook PCs are blurring, we expect mature markets to be the primary regions for tablet PC adoption. New entrants are tending to launch their initial products in mature markets. Services and infrastructure needed to create compelling new usage models are often better established in mature markets."

BusinessAustraliaAppleSamsung
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy