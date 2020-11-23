Nordex Group partners with Mindtree to drive digitalisation

In an announcement made by Mindtree, the digital transformation and technology company has announced a new five year partnership with wind turbine manufacturer - The Nordex Group.

The Nordex Group chose Mindtree as its business transformation partner. The two will partner for the next five years to simplify, modernise and transform its entire IT landscape globally, as well as providing scalability to support its growth plan.

Founded in 1985, The Nordex Group is an integrated, global manufacturer of innovative onshore wind turbine systems. The group has installed wind power capacity of over 30GW in more than 40 markets contributing to carbon-free power generation

"Demand for wind power will continue to grow globally and so will Nordex. Delivering to our expanding international customer base reliably and securely will require standardisation and simplification of our underlying systems. We will design a scalable digital architecture that enables us to deliver with speed and agility. We are delighted to partner with Mindtree to deliver against our digital transformation agenda. Mindtree's digital expertise, experience and agile culture is a very good match for Nordex,” commented Stefan Ewald, CIO Nordex Group.

As part of its efforts to align The Nordex Group’s IT Infrastructure with its strategic vision across its complete value chain, Mindtree will support the full stack information of its IT operations and service delivery.

"The scope includes the standardisation and roll out of new projects and operational processes, the consolidation of existing IT services, and the development of a future-ready cloud platform which maintains a robust cybersecurity posture. We are delighted that the Nordex Group has chosen us for its transformational journey. Mindtree will bring its digital expertise and world-class, industry-acknowledged platforms and capabilities through the use of cloud and IoT technologies,” concluded Venu Lambu, Executive Director and President, Global Markets, Mindtree.

