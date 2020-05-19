NetSuite upps sales for online retailer through Cloud program

There’s sunshine behind the Cloud.

Barossa Valley-based online wine retailer WineMarket is enjoying a 50 per cent increase in sales thanks to NetSuite’s OneWorld program.

“We’re using all the same backend, warehouses, product lines, and our ability to move to NetSuite was around being able to consolidate these different pieces of software,” WineMarket’s Head of Marketing and Operations Jeremy Harris told Computerworld.

Consolidating its CRM, e-commerce, accounting and inventory management software into one program, WineMarket has seen its sales increase from 200,000 cases sold in 2010 to 300,000 in 2011.

SEE RELATED STORIES FROM THE WDM CONTENT NETWORK:

Read the latest issue of Business Review Australia

“NetSuite’s full automation of sales, distribution channels and financials...means we can manage business growth as it comes, and easily handle steep sales spikes when we run special promotions,” Harris told the technology website.

Named the Fastest Growing Financial Management Vendor in Australia, NetSuite enjoyed a 107 per cent market share growth in 2010, securing its spot as one of the nation’s Top 10 financial management software (FMS) leaders according to technology research firm Gartner.

"NetSuite experienced massive growth in Australia in 2010 as organisations started recognising the real benefits that can be gained from cloud-based ERP," Mark Troselj, managing director of NetSuite, APAC, has said of the company’s growth.

