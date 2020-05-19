Article
Technology

NetSuite upps sales for online retailer through Cloud program

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

There’s sunshine behind the Cloud.

 Barossa Valley-based online wine retailer WineMarket is enjoying a 50 per cent increase in sales thanks to NetSuite’s OneWorld program.

“We’re using all the same backend, warehouses, product lines, and our ability to move to NetSuite was around being able to consolidate these different pieces of software,” WineMarket’s Head of Marketing and Operations Jeremy Harris told Computerworld.

Consolidating its CRM, e-commerce, accounting and inventory management software into one program, WineMarket has seen its sales increase from 200,000 cases sold in 2010 to 300,000 in 2011.

 

SEE RELATED STORIES FROM THE WDM CONTENT NETWORK:

Read the latest issue of Business Review Australia

 

“NetSuite’s full automation of sales, distribution channels and financials...means we can manage business growth as it comes, and easily handle steep sales spikes when we run special promotions,” Harris told the technology website.

Named the Fastest Growing Financial Management Vendor in Australia, NetSuite enjoyed a 107 per cent market share growth in 2010, securing its spot as one of the nation’s Top 10 financial management software (FMS) leaders according to technology research firm Gartner.

"NetSuite experienced massive growth in Australia in 2010 as organisations started recognising the real benefits that can be gained from cloud-based ERP," Mark Troselj, managing director of NetSuite, APAC, has said of the company’s growth.
 

CloudNetsuitenetoneworld
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy