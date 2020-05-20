Liquefy partners with Infinity Group to revolutionise cross-border JV model through blockchain

Blockchain specialist Liquefy has secured a partnership with Infinity Group, a Chinese-Israeli-American investment fund with over US$1.5bn, and Innonation which itself fosters strong cross border relationships between Chinese and Israeli firms.

Liquefy’s blockchain-based digitalisation platform will be leveraged through the partnerships to digitalise a range of asset classes under the fund’s management, enabling issuers to raise funds with greater speed, ease and cost-effectiveness.

In addition, the digitalisation of these assets, including real estate, private firms, commodities, and funds, will boost the liquidity for investors as well as making the assets more attractive to prospective investors, Liquefy said in its press release.

Liquefy also noted that the application of its blockchain solution will enable Israeli companies to leverage a new JV model when entering Chinese markets.

"We foresee many potential use cases for digitization and are excited to explore the joint venture structure as a form of market entry into China" said Adrian Lai, CEO of Liquefy, in the firm’s statement.

"Partnering with Infinity Group and Innonation gives us greater access to both the Greater China Region and Israel, the regional technology hub, and provides the opportunity for Israeli technology companies to incentivize domestic Chinese companies, unlocking liquidity, and obtaining funding from the Greater China region.

“We see this as a symbiotic partnership which can be fruitful for all parties over many years to come.”