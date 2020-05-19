Lenovo Releases ThinkPad X1

After weeks of tantalizing web leaks, Lenovo’s ThinkPad X1, their latest and greatest notebook laptop, was released this week. The X1 is their thinnest laptop yet, measuring 16.5 mm at its thinnest point. Lenovo also revamped the X1 laptop's design to be sleeker and more chiseled than previous models. Every surface of the laptop is covered with Lenovo's signature rubbery finish for a greater tactile experience.

The sale price of the ThinkPad X1 is $1959 AUD and went on sale yesterday.

The economical proportions-17mm high and 1.7kg weight-make the X1 an easy fit to carry one-handedly or fit in a briefcase. The X1 features Intel's second-generation Core CPU (Sandy Bridge) processor and models are available with Core i3, i5, and i7 processors. The RAM, storage, and wireless options are customizable, enabling users to add or subtract features depending on need.

The durability features of the laptop include a 13-inch scratch resistant Gorilla Glass screen and a spill-proof backlit keyboard. The screen is highly reflective and offers a 1366 x 768 pixel resolution for maximum viewing capability. A webcam with 720p resolution offers vibrant accurate image quality.

The Dolby Home Theater v4 installed on the ThinkPad is the best sound system on a laptop of this size so far. It blasts out clear differentiated sound from varied music selections such as Michael Jackson and Jim Morrison.

One of the most highly advertised features is its RapidCharge technology which promises a battery charge of up to 80 percent in thirty minutes, an extremely convenient feature for a time-crunched executive. According to Lenovo, this is 2.5 times faster than charging on previous models.

The X1 comes pre-installed with the essentials such as Microsoft Office 2010, Norton Internet Security 2010, Windows Live Essentials, and Skype 4.2.

Additionally Lenovo's ThinkVantage suite monitors laptop upkeep with a simple understated program. Last but certainly not least, its non-movable six-cell/38.4 Wh battery lasts about 1000 cycles and is protected by a three-year warranty. Lenovo also offers a 35.5 Wh slice battery to enable the battery to ten hours.

For the price, durability, and capabilities offered by the laptop, the ThinkPad X1 is well-worth the money.