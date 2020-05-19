Article
Technology

Top five PC vendors in Australia

By Addie Thomes
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

The International Data Corporation (IDC) has released its latest figures on the state of the traditional PC market in Australia, which continues to grow ahead of the global average (2.2% year-on-year growth in Q4 2017 vs. 0.5%).

This includes shipments of laptops, desktops and workstations, demand for which has been driven by major education sector orders from public and private schools.

Sagar Raghavendra, Client Devices Analyst, IDC Australia, said: “The small and medium business segment continues to sweat assets after the Windows 10 free OS update; the option of having a flexible device refresh rate, unlike global enterprise accounts that mostly have a fixed refresh rate, is impacting the SMB segment.”

See also:

Raghavendra added: “Hype around Amazon Australia, which launched in December, did little to improve consumer spending; the market, however, did well in the gaming segment, with AMD’s Ryzen continuing to do well in the white-box category”

Top five PC vendors

But which companies are selling the most PCs in Australia?

HP, with a 28.4% share of the market, is comfortably the largest seller of traditional PC units in the country.

Lenovo (16.6%) and Apple (16.3%) are the closest competitors, while Dell (15.2%) and Acer (11.5%) complete the top 5.

Acer, which had dominated the education segment until recently, faced renewed competition from Lenovo this year, which grabbed 22.7% share in this segment, compared to 11.5% same time last year.

The below graphic illustrates the market share of the top companies.

AppleDellHPLenovo
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy