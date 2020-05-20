Article
JD to create a new research and commercial centre after purchasing Beijing hotel in a $400mn deal

By Laura Mullan
May 20, 2020
China’s second largest e-commerce company, JD, has closed a deal to buy the Jade Palace Hotel in Beijing, China, for US$400mn.

JD hopes to transform the five-star property into a new innovation and recruitment centre.

Under the deal, JD.com has acquired 100% ownership of the hotel, which is located near Beijing's Zhongguancun technology hub as well as some of the capital's leading universities.

A JD spokesman said that “the purchase of the hotel will serve JD.com’s long-term development”.

“The hotel will be transformed into a space mainly for technology innovation and commercial business," the firm added.

The investment comes shortly after JD restructured its e-commerce business and created a new chief executive’s office.

Through the restructuring, JD Mall will be divided into three core segments: a unit responsible for understanding customer behaviour and market changes analysis, a unit which will provide customer services and another unit to handle infrastructure building, according to reports by the South China Morning Post.

Recently, JD.com has also announced a share buyback programme whereby it plans to repurchase up to $1bn of its shares over the next year.

