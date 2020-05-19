Google Puts a Hold on Google+ Invites

It really is true that we all want what we can’t have.

Unfortunately, if you’ve been wringing your hands anxiously for the past few days waiting for an invite to the web’s newest, most exclusive social network and you haven’t received one yet, you’re out of luck at the moment.

Google unveiled its Google+ invite-only social network only three days ago and has already shut down its invite mechanism after “insane demand.”

Competing with Facebook isn’t easy and it seems Google found the perfect edge to cut through the networking heavyweight. By limiting the number of users and requiring invitations, Google created a web sensation that’s left the general public clamoring for access. Even Mark Zuckerberg has a profile (although he doesn’t look very thrilled about it).

Late Thursday, Google Vice President Vic Gundotra posted a fateful message on the site.

"We've shut down invite mechanism for the night. Insane demand,” Gundotra said. “We need to do this carefully, and in a controlled way. Thank you all for your interest!”

Don’t feel discouraged if you haven’t been invited yet; there is hope on the horizon. Google further explained its efforts in an additional statement.

“We launched Google+ in a field trial in order to test the product out and gather more feedback,” Google said. “As part of the field trial, we may open and close Google+ to new users at any time. We’re thrilled so many people are interested in trying out a new approach to online sharing.”