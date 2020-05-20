Equinix to build new data centre in Singapore

California-based data centre and interconnection leader Equinix has announced plans to construct its fourth International Business Exchange data centre in Singapore

The seven-storey data centre, named SG4, is set to open in Q4 2019 and will cost around US$85mn to build.

Equinix said in its press release that the facility will provide data centre and interconnection services to Singaporean businesses undergoing digital transformation and cloud adoption, as well as joining and supporting the wider digital infrastructure of the city-state.

As it grows in importance as a regional digital hub, firms including Google have been keen to establish and deepen their presence in Singapore.

“At the heart of digital business in Asia-Pacific, Singapore is a crucial hub for many organizations in the region, generating skyrocketing demand for cloud and interconnection services,” said Samuel Lee, President of Equinix Asia Pacific, in the press release.

“With interconnection accelerating across the Asia-Pacific region, the new SG4 IBX data center will create more opportunities for businesses, both locally and regionally, to interconnect with their customers, partners and stakeholders to achieve digital success, further enhancing the digital economies across Singapore and the region."

Equinix’s global footprint is comprised of 200 IBX data centres spread between 24 countries and 52 markets, providing services for over 9,800 leading firms around the world.

40 of its IBX data centres are located in the APAC region, with facilities in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Indonesia and Australia.