Indosat Ooredoo/Netfoundry develop NaaS solutions

Telecommunications operator Indosat Ooredoo has partnered with cloud networking specialist NetFoundry to introduce network-as-a-service (NaaS) solutions. Via the partnership the two companies aim to introduce network-as-a-service (NaaS) solutions to the industry.

With the introduction of NaaS solutions the partnership will put Indosat Ooredoo on the right course to be a leader of cloud transformation in Indonesia, via NaaS, IoT and SaaS applications.

In particular NetFoundry explains that the collaboration will focus on a ‘game-changing outlook’ on NaaS, which will combine service bundling alongside cloud and connectivity to increase the value proposition. In addition, NetFoundry will help Indosat Ooredoo to enhance its influence in the telecom sector with the utilisation of NetFoundry’s global partnership with Amazon Web Services, Google and Azure.

“Indosat Ooredoo’s vision is to become a leading digital telco in Indonesia. In this challenging situation, amid COVID-19 pandemic, we are committed to supporting the Government and the people of Indonesia. Our capacities and solutions are enabling the seamless communication modern workers need to operate at a new ‘normal’, enabled by a reliable and secure network. Our new partnership with NetFoundry will make this possible because our networks are quicker, safer and easier to operate than ever before,” commented Bayu Hanantasena, Chief Business Officer of Indosat Ooredoo.

“With the launch of Indosat Ooredoo NaaS services, our first priority will be to give the ‘remote worker enablement’ a new face via this next generation solution for the enterprises & SME of Indonesia market who are struggling in COVID-19 pandemic to solve their ‘work from home’ situation using old VPN technology,” added Hanantasena.

NetFoundry has been recognised by Gartner as one of the key players in zero trust networking, as well as interconnecting public cloud providers.

NetFoundry’s ‘next generation software-defined networking’ has the ability to connect to any cloud, edge, app, data centre and IoT environment, with 3x to 10x performance and 5 layers of security built in with massive cost savings.

“Indosat Ooredoo has decided to change gears, become the first digital services player to create a journey of ecosystem orchestrator and differentiate itself from a traditional telco and has built its services around applications in the modern and multi-cloud world, where data must be reliable, secure and delivered anywhere, anytime without depending on traditional methods and networks,” commented Dipesh Ranjan, Vice President and Managing Director of Asia Pacific at NetFoundry.

Enabling zero trust based, secure and reliable connectivity between its customers and their various apps hosted across distributed environemnts both in public and private cloud, Ranjan concludes that "no matter where our client is based or connected. Our cloud orchestrated & zero trust model reliably deploys and manages global software-defined networks, optimises internet, and improves security. Indosat NaaS will enable both NetFoundry and Indosat Ooredoo to go one step further for Indonesia customers."

