Article
Technology

Cloudten acquired by Transaction Solutions International

By Sarah Smith
May 20, 2020
undefined mins

Cloudten, a Sydney-based cloud solutions consultancy and Amazon Web Services Advanced Partner, has been acquired by Transaction Solutions International (TSI)

TSI will leverage Cloudten’s expertise to expand its cloud security offerings internationally.

“Cloudten brings some of the best AWS capabilities which are required by our clients in DWX, and vice versa,” said Jeffrey Lai, Managing Director of TSN, in Cloudten’s press release.  

“Combining the expertise of both companies will also help us to strengthen our cloud and security offering.”

Under TSI, Cloudten has opened a new office in London to capitalise on the growth of cloud adoption across Europe.

SEE ALSO:

In 2018, Cloudten was selected by the UK government to become a member of G-Cloud 10, a digital marketplace for IT products and services, enabling the firm to expand its operations on an international scale.

The firm’s London operations will be led by CEO Malcolm Duncanson.

“We serve an increasingly international community of customers,” Duncanson said. 

“With demand for cloud services growing in Europe, a London office will allow us to deliver more tailored cloud solutions to our customers and partners across Europe.”

TSICloudAmazon Web ServicesCloudten
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy