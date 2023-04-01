Benefits of blockchain in luxury alternative investments

Value investing has long been a popular strategy among investors seeking to generate returns by purchasing assets (stocks, bonds etc) that are undervalued by the market.

However, the traditional approach to value investing has been scrutinised recently as markets have become increasingly volatile, efficient and competition for undervalued assets has intensified. As a result, many investors have turned to alternative assets for greater diversification and potential returns.



One alternative asset that has recently started trending is luxury goods.

Luxury goods as an alternative asset

Luxury goods, including high-end fashion, jewellery, and accessories, have long been associated with exclusivity, prestige, and status. In addition, these products are often expensive and are designed to appeal to a wealthy and discerning clientele. As a result, the luxury goods market has historically been considered a niche segment of the retail industry, accessible only to a small subset of consumers with significant disposable income.

However, in recent years, the market for luxury goods has grown significantly, and many investors have taken note of this trend.

One of the primary benefits of value investing through alternative assets, such as luxury goods, is the potential for diversification. Investing in various assets across different markets and industries can reduce their exposure to risks associated with a single company or sector. Additionally, alternative assets, including luxury goods, can offer attractive returns compared to traditional asset classes, such as stocks and bonds, which may be subject to market volatility.

The luxury goods market can be desirable to value investors due to its potential for high yields.

According to a report by Bain & Company, the global luxury goods market grew by 9% in 2019, reaching a total value of $US374 billion. This growth was driven by solid demand from Chinese consumers, who accounted for 35% of global luxury spending. The report also noted that the market for luxury goods is expected to continue growing, albeit at a slower pace, in the coming years.

Investing in alternative assets, including luxury goods, can be challenging, as it requires knowledge, expertise, and a long-term investment horizon. Luxury goods, in particular, can be subject to fluctuations in demand and consumer preferences, which can impact their value over time. Additionally, luxury goods may require special care and storage, which can add to the cost of ownership.

As a result, investors interested in value investing through alternative assets must be willing to commit to a long-term investment strategy and do their due diligence to understand the market and the products they are investing in. But equally important is the idea of ‘genuine’ items. In luxury markets there are several cases of counterfeiting and provenance (something altered over its lifetime).

Using blockchain to invest in alternative assets

Blockchain technology is one solution to the challenges of investing in alternative assets, including luxury goods. Blockchain is a decentralised, secure, and transparent ledger system that has the potential to revolutionise the way alternative investments are bought, sold, and traded globally.

By creating a secure and transparent transaction system, blockchain can reduce the risk of fraud and counterfeiting in the luxury goods market. Additionally, blockchain can help establish a more efficient and reliable supply chain, from sourcing raw materials to delivering finished goods, further reducing the risk of counterfeit products entering the market.

Blockchain can also enable investors to buy and sell shares in alternative assets, such as luxury goods, in a more liquid and accessible way. For example, through tokenisation, blockchain allows investors to own fractional shares of high-end luxury goods, offering lower entry barriers and more significant diversification opportunities. This could make alternative assets, including luxury goods, more accessible to a broader range of investors, promoting greater liquidity in the market.

The adoption of blockchain technology in the luxury goods market is still in its early stages, but its potential impact on value investing and the industry is significant. By promoting greater transparency, security, and accessibility, blockchain can help to attract more investors to the luxury goods market and support its long-term growth all whilst knowing that the asset they are buying or selling is fully secure, reliable, genuine, insured etc.

However, there are challenges to be addressed in adopting blockchain technology in the luxury goods market. One of the main challenges is the need for more standardisation in the industry, which can make it difficult to implement a consistent and uniform blockchain system across different brands and products. Additionally, the luxury goods market is characterised by complex supply chains, making it challenging to trace the origin and authenticity of products. Finally, the high value of luxury goods and their limited supply can make them an attractive target for theft and fraud, posing additional risks for investors.

Despite these challenges, the potential benefits of value investing through alternative assets, including luxury goods, and adopting blockchain technology in the industry are significant. As investors continue seeking new ways to diversify their portfolios and achieve attractive returns, the luxury goods market will likely remain attractive. Moreover, with the help of blockchain technology, investors can access this market in a more secure, transparent, and accessible way, supporting the long-term growth of the industry and the broader economy.





About Tim Bhatnagar

With over 15 years of experience in Energy Trading, Investment Banking, and Asset Management, Tim has become a leading expert in the field of alternative assets and investment. Tim co-founded Paiverse, and currently runs Paladin Alternative Investments Inc. and Paladin Exotic Beverages Ltd., two companies based in the USA and UK that specialise in alternative assets, such as exotic beverages, art, watches, and real estate. Tim's extensive experience in regulatory compliance has given him the expertise to ensure his companies operate with the utmost transparency and integrity. He believes that educating people on the benefits of value investing through alternative assets is the key to creating a more equitable and sustainable financial industry.