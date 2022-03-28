Metaverse, NFTs and virtual real estate taking off in APAC

Companies and individuals are spending small fortunes in the metaverse – a network of virtual worlds that combine virtual and augmented reality. There is little doubt it is one of the hot trends of 2022, but do investors really understand what they are getting themselves into?

Recent analysis of basic Google search data by international broker comparison site BrokerChooser provides some interesting insight – not least that people in Asia-Pacific appear most interested in the metaverse.

Singapore, New Zealand and Hong Kong took the top three positions when it came to metaverse-related Google searches per million population.

And the most commonly asked search terms include the obvious ‘What is the metaverse?’ on pole position but entrepreneurial enquiries taking the next two slots – ‘How to invest in the metaverse?’ and ‘How to buy real estate in the metaverse?’.

“The recent success stories in the NFT space brought a lot of speculative interest to the metaverse platforms, but this time it’s about real estate. I don’t think it’s a fad, metaverse real estates have even more utility (rent out, build on it, use it for virtual gatherings, etc) than art or fashion NFTs,” says Tamas Muller, Growth Manager at BrokerChooser .

“We are still early in the whole metaverse development, it’s hard to know for sure if we’ll have only a handful of popular digital worlds or we will have thousands of smaller metaverse islands. The direction of this will decide the scarcity of digital real estates and hence their future value.

“But if the metaverse real estate stays with us for long, it’s quite sure we’ll also see the rise of businesses and ecosystems building on top of it, like the emerging virtual real estate companies.”