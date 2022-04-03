Bain & Co on myths that hinder cloud in financial services

According to Bain & Company’s latest survey, as more financial services firms migrate operations to the cloud, their decisions are often based on myths that undermine the cloud’s value rather than reality.

Challenger companies in the financial services industry have benefited greatly from cloud technology – using the tech to leverage their innovative products or services.

The scalability, adaptability, and interoperability of cloud has boosted the growth of companies like Starling and Monzo in the UK, Nubank in Brazil, and PasarPolis in Southeast Asia.

Traditional banks, insurers, and other firms have started to respond by migrating some operations to the cloud, often through partnerships with cloud providers.

A recent Bain survey shows that more IT executives aim to gain flexibility and scalability through cloud. This will help them achieve goals including operational efficiency, the use of artificial intelligence to improve customer service, and personalisation of products and services.

The problem is that often these migrations to the cloud are flawed as architectural decisions are sometimes based on myths and misconceptions. It is therefore essential to closely examine the facts and take practical steps to overcome these hurdles.