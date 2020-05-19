Air China announces direct service between Melbourne and Shenzhen

Air China, the official carrier of the People's Republic of China, today announced that a direct service between Melbourne and Shenzhen will commence on 20 June 2017.

The service CA767/768 will operate three times per week on Tuesday, Friday and Sunday.

Currently, Air China operates 3 times weekly service from Melbourne to Beijing and 4 times weekly service between Melbourne and Shanghai.

The new direct route will be operated by Airbus A330-200 aircraft with 30 lie-flat bed business class seats and 207 economy class seats with a generous seat pitch of 32".

Shenzhen, the fourth biggest city in China, is one of the country's main economic centres. In 2012, Shenzhen was listed by UK-based "The Economist" news magazine at Number 2 "the Most Competitive Cities in the Globe". Next to Hong Kong, Shenzhen has the largest advanced manufacturing base in China and it is the headquarters to a number of technology giants.

Air China is the only carrier flying from Australia to provide this direct service, from Shenzhen passengers can connect to over 60 cities in China, Japan & Europe. Air China is the only carrier to provide direct services from Melbourne to three out of four of the Top cities in China.

Air China has been continuing to make investment in the Australia - China aviation market over past three decades. We are committed to a long-term contribution in the community by providing premium service to both business class travelers and the leisure market.