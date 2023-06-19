How new centre of excellence plans to beef up B Corp in Asia

The non-profit B Lab movement has escalated globally in the last five years, but the APAC region has been something of a laggard when it comes to adopting the purpose rather than profit model.

In part, that is down to some B Corp principles not being relevant to companies in the region.

That may be set to change with news that B Lab Global and Singapore's Centre for Impact Investing and Practices (CIIP) are establishing the B Lab & CIIP Centre of Excellence for Asia.

B Lab and CIIP hope this move will encourage other and more companies to make positive impact on people, the planet, and communities in the region.

B Corp lagging in Asia, but potential high

According to data from data science analysts WGSN, the vast majority of B Corp companies are in the US, but only a small fraction (around 3%) are based in Asia.

While worldwide, there are now nearly 7,000 B Corp-certified companies across 91 countries, just 87 companies in Asia (spanning 17 countries and 15 industries) have achieved B Corp status – a certification that measures a company's entire social and environmental performance, providing a pathway for 'for-profit' companies to effectively balance purpose and profit.

Perhaps not so surprising given the region is lagging on ESG in general.

Less than 30% of companies in APAC incorporate ESG factors into their goals and key performance indicators, even though more than half of them claim the issue is critical to their long-term success, a recent report by global consultancy Aon found.

And yet companies in the region are ripe for ESG action and B Corp certification, in particular, Jien Goh, Mindset Consultant, APAC, at WGSN, said in a report last year.

"In Southeast Asia, B Corps are especially seen as a force of good as they lead to higher-quality job creation, reduced inequality, healthier and regenerative environments – all of which are challenges to solve as accelerated urbanisation continues in the region."

