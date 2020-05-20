YCH Group to establish cold chain facility in Southwest China

YCH Group, Asia Pacific's leading integrated end-to-end supply chain management and logistics partner, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Kunming Airport Cold Chain Logistics Industry Co., Ltd to establish a cold chain facility across 175 acres of land to provide the Southwest China region with cold chain logistics support. The key focus of this collaboration is to create a platform for international procurement and for cold chain logistics.

The initiative is timely, as the value of social logistics goods in 2016 expanded by 6.1 percent year on year to US$33.2 trillion, and the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) has encouraged sophisticated development of the logistics sector over the next five years to boost China’s economic growth and deepen supply-side reform.

Strategically located in close proximity to both the Kunming Airport and a multi-purpose transport hub, the facility will position Kunming as an agricultural production hub through the leveraging of cold chain technologies to reduce the loss of produce while increasing food safety and security.

Featuring an ambient temperature distribution component to complement the cold-chain facility, it will handle imported chilled and frozen products from the South Pacific and ASEAN regions into Kunming for distribution via Southwest China into its South and Western regions. It can also be used as an export facility to distribute Yunnan produce such as fruits and flowers to regions such as Europe.

“YCH is pleased to sign this watershed agreement with Kunming Airport Cold Chain Logistics Industry,” said Mr Dave Lim, CEO of YCH Greater China. “We have been increasing our focus on cold chain due to growing market demand in the Asia Pacific region. This collaboration will enable us to enhance the logistics capabilities of Southwest China with state-of-the-art facilities, enabling distribution of cold chain supply to Yunnan and other parts of China.”

ChenJunhui, the Chairman of Kunming Airport Cold Chain Logistics said “With their excellent track record and strong expertise in cold chain logistics in Asia-Pacific, we are confident that this collaboration will help better serve the growing demand for cold chain logistics in the region, providing increased scalability and flexibility for the growing consumer market in China.”

This is part of a series of ventures YCH has undertaken to boost the logistics capabilities of Southwest China. It has previously embarked on collaborations to improve the logistics capabilities in Southwest China, including a DistriPark in Shangliu, a distribution centre in Chengdu, as well as a logistics hub and multi modal distribution centre in Chongqing.

The company also collaborated with the Sichuan Vocational and Technical College of Communications (SVTCC) for a rigorous talent development program that combines both classroom and practitioner-based learning, to help students develop relevant logistics skills and experiences.

