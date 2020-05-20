Article
Digital Strategy

YCH Group to establish cold chain facility in Southwest China

May 20, 2020
undefined mins

YCH Group, Asia Pacific's leading integrated end-to-end supply chain management and logistics partner, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Kunming Airport Cold Chain Logistics Industry Co., Ltd to establish a cold chain facility across 175 acres of land to provide the Southwest China region with cold chain logistics support. The key focus of this collaboration is to create a platform for international procurement and for cold chain logistics.

The initiative is timely, as the value of social logistics goods in 2016 expanded by 6.1 percent year on year to US$33.2 trillion, and the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) has encouraged sophisticated development of the logistics sector over the next five years to boost China’s economic growth and deepen supply-side reform.

Strategically located in close proximity to both the Kunming Airport and a multi-purpose transport hub, the facility will position Kunming as an agricultural production hub through the leveraging of cold chain technologies to reduce the loss of produce while increasing food safety and security.

Featuring an ambient temperature distribution component to complement the cold-chain facility, it will handle imported chilled and frozen products from the South Pacific and ASEAN regions into Kunming for distribution via Southwest China into its South and Western regions. It can also be used as an export facility to distribute Yunnan produce such as fruits and flowers to regions such as Europe.

“YCH is pleased to sign this watershed agreement with Kunming Airport Cold Chain Logistics Industry,” said Mr Dave Lim, CEO of YCH Greater China. “We have been increasing our focus on cold chain due to growing market demand in the Asia Pacific region. This collaboration will enable us to enhance the logistics capabilities of Southwest China with state-of-the-art facilities, enabling distribution of cold chain supply to Yunnan and other parts of China.” 

ChenJunhui, the Chairman of Kunming Airport Cold Chain Logistics said “With their excellent track record and strong expertise in cold chain logistics in Asia-Pacific, we are confident that this collaboration will help better serve the growing demand for cold chain logistics in the region, providing increased scalability and flexibility for the growing consumer market in China.”

This is part of a series of ventures YCH has undertaken to boost the logistics capabilities of Southwest China. It has previously embarked on collaborations to improve the logistics capabilities in Southwest China, including a DistriPark in Shangliu, a distribution centre in Chengdu, as well as a logistics hub and multi modal distribution centre in Chongqing.

The company also collaborated with the Sichuan Vocational and Technical College of Communications (SVTCC) for a rigorous talent development program that combines both classroom and practitioner-based learning, to help students develop relevant logistics skills and experiences.

Business Review Asia's March issue is live. 

Follow @BizRevAsia and @MrNLon on Twitter.

Business Review Asia is also on Facebook.

ych groupChinaKunming Airport Cold Chain Logistics Industry CoCold Chain
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy