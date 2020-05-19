Article
Brand Anzac Day?

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
Anzac Day, commemorating the first major military action fought by Australian and New Zealand forces during World War I, is recognised on 25 April with a parade in Canberra, plates of ANZAC cookies, and many a game of two-up.

However, according to reporting by the New Zealand Herald today, the Australian federal government is looking to potentially profit from the day of remembrance.

News Limited has said that last year, a market research company made $103,275 by conducting nationwide focus groups to find out how people felt about branding Anzac Day.

So far, support for this idea is lacking.

"It is a political intervention which should be snuffed out immediately, not just because it's a waste of money but because Anzac Day ... (is) profoundly celebrated and commemorated,'' former Victorian premier Jeff Kennett told the news outlet.

Don McIver, New Zealand’s RSA National President, cautions organisers involved in the 2015 centenary event planning to “avoid hype” and ensure their efforts are not overdone.

The concept was introduced during a 14 October Anzac Centenary Advisory Board meeting, but no plans have been released.

