ANZ Business Chief March edition – magazine now live!

By Addie Thomes
May 19, 2020
Crown Resorts, Kronos and General Motors all feature in the March edition of ANZ Business Chief magazine, which is now live and ready to read.

The cover feature this month is a behind-the-scenes exclusive interview with Crown Resorts’ Procurement Systems and Compliance Manager Justin Purss.

Purss provides a detailed insight into how the business approaches its supply chain operations, in particular how it used technology to address a pressing challenge. “There was really no consistent reporting ability on our expenditure,” he told Business Chief. “Getting the information out of the ERP system was difficult unless you had knowledge in that area, and when management called for an overview there was a lot of telephoning.”

READ THE MARCH EDITION OF ANZ BUSINESS CHIEF MAGAZINE HERE

Another exclusive insight comes from South African mining firm Gold Fields, which discusses its Granny Smith project near Laverton in Western Australia.

Elsewhere, we speak to Kronos about workforce management software, General Motors about renewable energy and Michelle Boucher of Colonial Life about her tips to make working environments more appealing.

This month’s City Focus arrows in on Melbourne, while the top 10 charts some of Australia’s most expensive places to eat out.

