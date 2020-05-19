Article
Corporate Finance

What Australian facilities is Fonterra expanding with its new $165mn investment?

By Addie Thomes
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

ANZ dairy producing giant Fonterra has committed AU$165mn to growing and enhancing its production outputs at numerous sites in Victoria and Tasmania.

It wants to add another 500mn litres of capacity in order to meet what it describes as ‘unique demand opportunities for dairy’.

René Dedoncker, Managing Director of Fonterra Australia, said: “We have a clear strategy that is delivering sustainable returns. To create value, we need to invest to stay ahead of the demand curve. These investments support our aim to secure positive returns back to our farmers on both sides of the Tasman.”

RELATED STORIRES:

A breakdown of the spending plans reveals:

  • A $125mn expansion at Fonterra Australia’s flagship Stanhope cheese facility in northern Victoria, which will double the size of the cheese plant;
  • A $12mn investment in Tasmania, which includes expansion to its Wynyard cheese plant and an increase in lactose processing capacity at Spreyton;
  • A further $7mn expansion at the Darnum nutritionals plant in Gippsland as well as the installation of two robotic palletisers in Bayswater in eastern Victoria to improve efficiency;
  • $13.5mn for projects at Cobden and another AU$8.6mn at Dennington in western Victoria.
     

The Stanhope investment largely focuses on expanding the site’s cheese making capacity, and doubling the daily milk volumes it can process.

The investment will double the size of the cheese plant, increasing cheese production by a further 35,000 metric tonnes for a range of cheeses including cheddar and mozzarella. Stanhope can currently produce 45,000 metric tonnes of product including cheddar, mozzarella, gouda, parmesan, pecorino, romano and ricotta.

At Fonterra’s largest Australian site, Cobden, the investment is earmarked for robotic palletisers and improvements to the butter plant that produces Australia’s leading butter brand, Western Star.

The overall investment is expected to lead to the creation of 36 new jobs as well as contraction work during the various expansions.
 

FonterraAustralian dairy industry
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy