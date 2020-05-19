Article
Corporate Finance

LiveTiles shares jump 40% on news of AI bot partnership with Microsoft

By Addie Thomes
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Australian software firm LiveTiles has teamed up with Microsoft in a joint venture which will see the two tech businesses deploy artificial intelligence (AI) solutions to some of the biggest companies in the US.

The announcement of the partnership led to a surge in LiveTiles stock. Its share price rose by more than 40% to over $0.32 a share.

Though Australia-founded, the company is headquartered in New York and already boasts a customer portfolio that features PespiCo, thyssenkrupp and CNN. It has operations spread across the likes of London, Zurich, Sydney, Melbourne and Hobart.

RELATED STORIES:

Named LiveTiles Bots, the software to be deployed with Microsoft enables users to build their own AI programs. The US giant has confirmed it is already in discussions with several Fortune 500 companies with a view to testing and rolling the system out.

In a statement, LiveTiles said: “Microsoft's AI and Analytics group will promote LiveTiles Bots as a solution that demystifies AI technology and can be quickly deployed within its Azure platform to mid and large-sized organizations in the United States.”

LiveTiles will also engage in a promotional campaign across the country by holding a number of joint workshops with Microsoft to demonstrate its AI technology.

MicrosoftAustralian technology industryLiveTiles
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy