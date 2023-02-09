The 10 biggest CEO appointments in Asia – so far this year

1

Miki Tsusaka becomes President, Microsoft Japan

Former BCG Senior Partner Miki Tsusaka joins Microsoft Japan as president, where she is tasked with leading engagement with customers and business partners, and responsible for all product, solution, service and support offerings.

Joining from BCG, where she has spent her entire 30-year consulting career in increasingly senior leadership roles, including as CMO, Miki brings “robust global experiences in supporting business transformation”, according to Microsoft Asia President Ahmed Mazhari.

Harvard MBA graduate Miki led the expansion of BCG’s service areas and established strategic consulting groups specialising in marketing, sales, and pricing. And most recently as Managing Director Japan, she helped clients to develop and implement growth strategies, improve profitability and promote digital transformation. She also led the expansion of BCG.

Koji Sato to take reins of world’s biggest car seller – Toyota

Toyota’s Chief Branding Officer Koji Sato is set to take the helm of Toyota on April 1, replacing Akio Toyoda who is stepping down as CEO but will become the new chairman of the board.

This comes as Toyota, the world’s biggest car seller and the leader in hybrid cars, is under pressure to accelerate its electrification strategy, which many industry insiders say is lagging European and US rivals.

Koji, 53, who has spent his entire career at Toyota or its subsidiaries, joining the company in 1992 has served in numerous roles, including as Lexus’ chief engineer. He rose to become the luxury Lexus brand’s President before being promoted to Toyota’s chief branding officer. He has also headed the Japanese automaker’s racing brand Gazoo 2020,