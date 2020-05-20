Article
Corporate Finance

Chinese buyer of record-breaking $5.2bn Hong Kong building will fund 90% through debt

May 20, 2020
undefined mins

In November, Business Review Asia reported that an office in Hong Kong had sold for $5.2bn in the largest ever recorded transaction for a single office building in the world.

“The Center” is a 73-storey office tower which was owned by Li Ka-Shing, Hong Kong’s richest man and the owner of CK Asset Holdings.

See also:

Business Review Asia – December edition

Noodle giant Nissin issues Hong Kong IPO

Forbes releases China rich list

The Center was sold to a Chinese consortium called CMHT Peaceful Development Asia Property Limited, which was led by China Energy Reserves and Chemical Group. It has now been revealed the group owns 55% of the consortium.

According to Reuters it has now emerged that the consortium plans to borrow as much as 90% of the building’s $5,2bn price tag.

Normally property buyers in Hong Kong will borrow around 40-50% of a deal’s value.

40% is to be raised by a one-year mezzanine loan which will charge 8% interest. The remainder of the money needed, up to 50% of the price, will be raised through a senior loan.

It is thought that the efforts to finance this deal reflect the attraction of Hong Kong office space and the willingness of mainland Chinese companies to pay a huge price for a presence in the city-state’s property market.

ChinaHong KongThe CenterChina Energy Reserves and Chemical Group
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy