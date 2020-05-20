Article
Corporate Finance

China diesel prices rise amid fears of shortages, tax hikes and pollution crackdown

May 20, 2020
undefined mins

The price of diesel in China has reportedly reached a rare premium due to fears of a shortage as Beijing continues its war on pollution and imposes possible tax charges.

Crude prices have jumped which meant a wholesale increase of 11% in diesel since October, putting the fuel at $1,011 per tonne. This places it at almost a $50 premium to petrol at the moment, according to figures from Longzhong Information Group.

Usually, diesel trades at a lower price than petrol but earlier this month it surpassed petrol in price by the highest amount in two years – around a $75 difference. At the moment, the market is actually well supplied but fear and uncertainty are hiking prices.

See also:  

China set to become largest oil importer

China to move to ethanol-based gasoline by 2020

Business Review Asia – November magazine

According to Li Yan, spokesperson from Longzhong: “Diesel prices have bene rising madly… almost every day…. Buyers were worried that if they don’t buy today the piece will go up more tomorrow.”

Diesel inventories have been decreasing over the past few years as Beijing’s reforms have favoured petrol, and as the Chinese government has stated that it will ban the sale of diesel and petrol cars in coming years.

From 1st November, high-sulphur diesel fuel used by tractors and trawlers was banned by the government. This came quicker than expected, and therefore some smaller refineries weren’t ready for the change and could not yet produce the low-sulphur alternative diesel.

However refiners in the country are still exporting diesel while the market is at a surplus.

There have also been rumours of a tax hike which have caused fear among buyers. In July, the government was said to be planning to introduce a levy on the “raw white oil” which is used in lubricants and cosmetics, but is also sold as a substitute for diesel.

ChinaXi Jinpingdieselpollution
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy