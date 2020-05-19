Article
Corporate Finance

Carbon neutral Sendle partners with DHL to help businesses deliver to 220 countries

By Addie Thomes
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Australian carbon neutral delivery company Sendle has signed a deal with DHL eCommerce, designed to offer international parcel delivery services for small businesses.

Companies in Australia will soon be able to take advantage of door-to-door delivery with Sendle managing domestic pickups in Australia and DHL eCommerce providing access to over 220 countries and territories in DHL’s network worldwide. 

Sendle claims to offer services for as much as 40% below that charged by Australia Post, and with Amazon’s imminent arrival into the country, this partnership may well help other businesses compete.

RELATED STORIES:

 

James Chin Moody, CEO and Co-Founder at Sendle, said: “From day one, our mission has been to unlock the power of big business delivery infrastructure for millions of small businesses.

“Our agreement with DHL eCommerce, a true world leader in logistics, is a major step forward in levelling the playing field in Australia. By doing so, we aim to help more small businesses expand globally and thrive in the Amazon age.”

The partnership also fits neatly with DHL’s own ambitions for its logistics operations to be carbon neutral by 2050.

Charles Brewer, CEO, DHL eCommerce, added: “Delivery performance is a critical success factor for any e-commerce business and an extremely crucial part of the consumer’s shopping experience.

“Australian SMEs are winners in this partnership as we combine DHL’s global expertise and reach with Sendle’s deep knowledge of small businesses to create simple and affordable solutions for international parcel delivery.”

Amazon AustraliaCitrixTesla AustraliaLithium-ion batteries
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Top 10 Asia restaurants, from Tokyo’s Den to Bangkok’s Sorn

From Tokyo to Bangkok, with cuisines spanning Cantonese, Thai and German, we highlight Asia’s top 10 places to eat, as per Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants

Microsoft: what Asia leaders need to know about hybrid work

Microsoft’s 2022 Work Trend Index guides Asia leaders to navigating a hybrid future – from making the office worth the commute to rebuilding social capital

Meet the company: EV Nio to list in Hong Kong, enter Europe

US-listed Chinese EV maker Nio announces plans to list in Hong Kong and Singapore, as regulatory risks grow, expand into Europe, and launch smartphones

12 Tech trends to watch closely in 2022, from CB Insights

Technology

Why Deloitte Australia’s HR technology is winning awards

Human Capital

Meet the CEO: Isabel Ge Mahe heading up Apple in China

Leadership & Strategy