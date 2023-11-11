BCG: 10 lessons learned from 20 years of M&A analysis

3

Master the art of timing

When it comes to business matters generally, timing is crucial. In M&A specifically, arriving late, whether in the broader dealmaking or business cycle or in a specific deal situation, typically results in diminished post-deal value creation or a missed opportunity altogether.

Interestingly, downturns have consistently proved to be prime periods for deal hunting. But optimal timing can fluctuate depending on sector, region, and economic situation, as well as on company-specific factors.

Go outside your comfort zone, but not too far

Ever since conglomerates went out of fashion, the Western consensus has been that the best approach is to focus on the core business —not least from a shareholder perspective. But in the M&A context, the situation is more nuanced.

“Our research shows that deals involving a company’s core products or regions do not create the most value. Rather, transactions in which dealmakers go outside their comfort zone yield higher returns over the long term.”

The lesson is, go beyond your comfort zone, but do not stray too far. So, cross-border deals, for example, are most successful if they remain in a company’s core region – understandable, given the challenges posed by unfamiliar regions and cultures. Deals focused on adjacent products and services that lie relatively close to a company’s core offerings yield more value than those that aim for broad diversification. At the other extreme, although pure rollups and scale expansions can be beneficial, they are unlikely to drive long-term outperformance.

Staying ahead of the pack means a focus on innovation and a certain degree of continuous reinvention. Just sticking to one's core may be effective for a while, but eventually a broader strategy is necessary.

Focus on synergies

The importance of emphasising synergies might seem obvious, but by making acquisitions feasible when a target is not sufficiently attractive by itself, synergies allow corporate buyers to edge out financial sponsors in tight bidding situations.

Merely identifying potential synergies is a far cry from realising them, however, and their value diminishes if the buyer simply passes them on to the seller via a higher purchase price.

“Our research reveals that, over the past 15 years, buyers in public M&A deals have retained only about 50% of synergies; the rest tends to be factored into the purchase price, although this rate fluctuates with market conditions. Our studies continuously indicate that insufficient or unrealised synergies are among the main reasons why some deals are deemed failures.”

To address this effectively, BCG recommends beginning with a precise synergy estimate – which means intensive analysis starting from the outside in before the deal even begins. This proactive approach means bidders dedicate more attention to second and third-order questions in the due diligence phase, optimising their use of the limited time. Solid synergy estiamtes lead to better valuations and more effective negotiations – and once the deal is done, the focus should quickly move to capturing the synergies.

“Buyers should enlist the support of a clean team composed of third-party personnel no later than between signing and closing. This team can facilitate the exchange of highly sensitive data that is critical for refining synergy estimates.”

Companies must transform their thorough synergy estimates into tangible savings and growth, a task that requires a rigorous approach to post-merger integration z- o units responsible for integration should be deeply involved in synergy estimations from the outset.

Pay more, but only with cash

Conventional wisdom suggests that overpaying is never profitable, but BCG research finds this is not wholly true. Although the greatest value creation typically arises from deals with below-average multiples, maximum benefits emerge when low multiples are paired with high premiums over current market valuations.

“Perhaps counterintuitively, this insight suggests that dealmakers should seek opportunities where they can afford a substantial premium over an asset's current market value due to the asset's low valuation and the potential for significant synergies,” suggests BCG.

In simpler terms: look for bargains, especially in today's fluctuating market environment.

After identifying undervalued targets, rely solely on cash for transactions – as this approach ensures discipline, particularly in valuations. Stock-for-stock mergers tend to underperform, resulting in subdued investor expectations as reflected in lower announcement returns.