Article
Corporate Finance

TMF Group continues APAC expansion with acquisition of Sino

By Tom Chapman
April 06, 2023
undefined mins
TMF Group has expanded in APAC by acquiring Sino Corporate Services. Picture: TMF Group
TMF Group has expanded in APAC by acquiring Sino Corporate Services. Picture: TMF Group
TMF, a leading global provider of compliance and administration services, has been making concerted efforts in recent times to grow its presence in APAC

TMF Group has continued its expansion across APAC with the acquisition of Sino Corporate Services Group (SinoCSG). 

The deal sees the Amsterdam-based heavyweight boost its corporate secretarial, accounting, trust and fund administration services in the region. 

Sino CSG was founded back in 2007 and, with offices in Hong Kong, China and Singapore, employs a team of 53 experts.

Its current management team can boast more than 30 years’ experience in doing business in the region. 

Alex Cho, Head of Sino CSG, said of the strategic acquisition: “We are pleased to combine our Hong Kong, China and Singapore offices with those of TMF Group, a leading global provider of trust and corporate services.

“We can now provide an expanded range of international services to our clients, enabling them to engage one service provider for all their jurisdictional needs. In addition to greater career opportunities, our staff will increase their knowledge of a wider range of world economies.”

TMF Group looks to grow APAC presence 

TMF, a leading provider in compliance and administration, has been making concerted efforts to grow its presence in APAC. 

The professional services giant acquired Hong Kong-based Ecovis and Union Alpha last year, and is looking to capitalise on a growing focus on fund services and private wealth across the region. 

As it stands, the group serves around 8,000 clients in 86 jurisdictions.

Shagun Kumar, Head of APAC at TMF Group said: “We’re delighted to welcome Sino Corporate Services Group, their staff and their clients to TMF Group. 

“Our focus on the APAC region stays strong, as the region offers many opportunities to grow. Sino Corporate Services Group’s expertise and focus in three key jurisdictions and strong relationships in the other major financial centres of Asia, together with TMF Group’s well-established ties in the region, will enable us to provide flawless service to clients operating throughout the region.”

As a result of the acquisition, four key members of SinoCSG’s management team will join TMF Group.

M&AProfessional ServicesMergers and Acquisitions
Share
Share

Featured Articles

5 high-profile CEO moves across Asia-Pacific this month

Mazda, Marsh McLennan, Hindustan Unilever, Toys R Us and Tata Consultancy Services have all appointed new CEOs for their Asia operations in recent weeks

Top 10 fastest-growing companies across the Asia-Pacific

From Singapore to South Korea, Hong Kong to India, and spanning fintech, food and energy – these 10 businesses are seeing their revenues rise, and fast

Top 10 best-performing Australian companies: mines to banks

Among Australia’s largest companies by market cap are the country’s Big Four banks, a tech startup that successfully scaled, and two firms with female CEOs

Top 10 richest Southeast Asia: how they made their fortunes

Corporate Finance

Will moonlighting ever become accepted practice in India?

Human Capital

New YouTube CEO Neal Mohan joins surge of Indian-origin CEOs

Leadership & Strategy