TMF Group continues APAC expansion with acquisition of Sino

TMF Group has continued its expansion across APAC with the acquisition of Sino Corporate Services Group (SinoCSG).

The deal sees the Amsterdam-based heavyweight boost its corporate secretarial, accounting, trust and fund administration services in the region.

Sino CSG was founded back in 2007 and, with offices in Hong Kong, China and Singapore, employs a team of 53 experts.

Its current management team can boast more than 30 years’ experience in doing business in the region.

Alex Cho, Head of Sino CSG, said of the strategic acquisition: “We are pleased to combine our Hong Kong, China and Singapore offices with those of TMF Group, a leading global provider of trust and corporate services.

“We can now provide an expanded range of international services to our clients, enabling them to engage one service provider for all their jurisdictional needs. In addition to greater career opportunities, our staff will increase their knowledge of a wider range of world economies.”

